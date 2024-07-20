Insurers face business interruption claims after global tech outage

CYBER-OUTAGES-INSURANCE:Insurers face business interruption claims after global tech outage

Reuters
Updated20 Jul 2024, 12:05 AM IST
Mint Default Caption
Mint Default Caption

By Noor Zainab Hussain

(Reuters) - Insurers could face a raft of business interruption claims after a worldwide tech outage crippled industries from travel to finance on Friday, insurance industry experts said.

A software update by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike appeared to have triggered systems problems that grounded flights, forced some broadcasters off air and left customers without access to services such as healthcare or banking.

"Insurers are bracing for hundreds, if not thousands, of claim notifications from organizations that are impacted by the CrowdStrike event," said Ryan Griffin, a partner focused on cyber at insurance broker McGill and Partners.

However, not all businesses would get insurance cover for their lost time and money.

A typical business interruption policy within a regular commercial insurance program would not provide coverage against losses stemming from Friday's outage, said Marcos Alvarez, head of insurance at ratings agency DBRS Morningstar.

And not every cyber insurance policy likely has coverage for business interruption; such coverage would have to be bought separately at extra cost.

"Some cyber insurance policies exclude non-malicious events, and there are waiting periods and deductibles that businesses will have to consider before making a claim with their insurance carriers," said Nir Perry, CEO at CyberWrite, a cyber insurance risk platform.

Perry said economic damages could reach tens of billions of dollars in such events, and added the outage should be considered an example of an "event that can produce what could be defined as an insurance catastrophe." 

The event could also bring with it legal claims for CrowdStrike and Microsoft. A defective update by CrowdStrike, designed to protect Microsoft Windows systems, triggered the global IT outage.

CrowdStrike and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Airlines (and other industries) might have rights under their contracts that allow them financial or other remuneration based on the CrowdStrike outage," said Sam Levine, senior vice president - professional and cyber solutions at specialty insurance broker CAC.

The outage caused major issues for travelers around the world – grounding planes for hours.

Travel insurer InsureMyTrip said it anticipates an increase in travel insurance claims, with the most from travel delay and missed connection policies. More than 1,600 customers may be impacted as they depart for or return from trips on Friday, it said.

Industry experts also said that force majeure would not apply for the event.

Force majeure clauses in contracts remove liability for unforeseeable and unavoidable catastrophes that prevent participants from fulfilling obligations.

"This is exactly what cyber insurance is meant to cover. ... This is not something that is outside of our control," said Meredith Schnur, U.S. and Canada cyber practice leader at broker Marsh.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Nathan Gomes and Akash Sriram; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 12:05 AM IST
HomeEconomyInsurers face business interruption claims after global tech outage

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue