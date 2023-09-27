Intense Storms, Insurance Crisis Force Residents of a Louisiana Community to Consider Leaving
SummarySt. John the Baptist Parish, west of New Orleans, has taken a pounding in recent years from extreme weather, hurting home values and sending insurance premiums sharply higher.
LAPLACE, La.—Two years after Hurricane Ida struck the Gulf Coast, Winona and Charles Barnette are still struggling to repair their home here. The Category 4 storm toppled a tree that smashed through their roof and triggered flooding that brought 3 feet of water into their house.