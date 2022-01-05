If harsh restrictions are not imposed on business operations, the intent to hire can rise up to 9% point in the fourth quarter (January-March, 2022), the highest ever growth to be registered in the intent to hire since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest ‘Employment Outlook Report’ by HR firm TeamLease Services.

As per the research conducted across 21 sectors and 14 cities, ‘K-shaped recovery’ is having a positive impact on the hiring sentiments.

In terms of sectors, IT is leading the pack in terms of intent to hire, retaining the pole position for the fourth consecutive quarter.

The other sectors that will be on a hiring spree during the January-March quarter are Educational Services (80% of the employers), Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (71% of the employers) and Ecommerce & Technology Startups (69% of the employers).

From a city perspective, Bengaluru is at the pole position with 88% of the employers in the city keen on ramping up their talent pool. The report also highlighted South India is fast emerging as a leading job creator with three out of the top five cities coming from the region.

