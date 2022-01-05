Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Intent to hire can reach peak in Q4 if no restrictions imposed: TeamLease report

Intent to hire can reach peak in Q4 if no restrictions imposed: TeamLease report

The IT sector is leading the pack in terms of intent to hire, retaining the pole position for the fourth consecutive quarter, as per the report.
1 min read . 03:25 PM IST Livemint

  • As per the research conducted across 21 sectors and 14 cities, ‘K-shaped recovery’ is having a positive impact on the hiring sentiments

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If harsh restrictions are not imposed on business operations, the intent to hire can rise up to 9% point in the fourth quarter (January-March, 2022), the highest ever growth to be registered in the intent to hire since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest ‘Employment Outlook Report’ by HR firm TeamLease Services.

If harsh restrictions are not imposed on business operations, the intent to hire can rise up to 9% point in the fourth quarter (January-March, 2022), the highest ever growth to be registered in the intent to hire since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest ‘Employment Outlook Report’ by HR firm TeamLease Services.

As per the research conducted across 21 sectors and 14 cities, ‘K-shaped recovery’ is having a positive impact on the hiring sentiments.

As per the research conducted across 21 sectors and 14 cities, ‘K-shaped recovery’ is having a positive impact on the hiring sentiments.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In terms of sectors, IT is leading the pack in terms of intent to hire, retaining the pole position for the fourth consecutive quarter.

The other sectors that will be on a hiring spree during the January-March quarter are Educational Services (80% of the employers), Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (71% of the employers) and Ecommerce & Technology Startups (69% of the employers).

From a city perspective, Bengaluru is at the pole position with 88% of the employers in the city keen on ramping up their talent pool. The report also highlighted South India is fast emerging as a leading job creator with three out of the top five cities coming from the region.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!