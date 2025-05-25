Interest rates are rising globally. That spells trouble for stocks.
Randall W. Forsyth , Barrons 5 min read 25 May 2025, 05:19 PM IST
SummaryThe Big Beautiful Bill makes for ugly deficit math. That’s one of many factors pushing up long-term Treasury yields.
In the parable of the blind men attempting to describe an elephant, one likens it to a snake after touching its trunk, while another describes it as a tree after feeling its leg. A third, touching its tusk, says it’s like a spear. Given their limited perception, none can understand the entirety of the great animal.
