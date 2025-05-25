Interest rates are rising globally. That spells trouble for stocks.

Now, things are reversing. Long-term JGB yields have soared to more than 3% from 2% in 2024 and about 1% in 2021. More to the point, that is more than a Japanese investor would earn in 30-year U.S. bonds, whose yields have ticked up over 5%, after deducting the cost of hedging for exchange-rate risks. So, the Japanese probably will repatriate funds that previously had pumped up other markets, especially the U.S., via the so-called yen-carry trade (borrowing at ultralow Japanese rates to buy higher-returning assets elsewhere, including Nasdaq stocks).