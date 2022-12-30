Interest rates hiked on small savings schemes except PPF

“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 starting from 1 January, 2023 have been revised," the office memorandum released by the department of economic affairs said. The rates for the post office 1 year, 2 year, 3 year, and 5 year time deposits have been hiked to 6.6%, 6.8%, 6.9%, and 7%, from 5.5%, 5.7%, 5.8%, and 6.7% respectively. The rates for 5 year recurring deposits and savings deposits have remained unchanged at 5.8% and 4% respectively.