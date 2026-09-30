Govt keeps small savings rates unchanged for December quarter

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged for a dozen small savings schemes including the tax-saving Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi accounts for the three months through December, holding it for 11 straight quarters.

Given that the government uses collections via small savings schemes to partly fund its fiscal deficit, the latest move signals the Centre's belief that such inflows will remain strong even without rate hikes.

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For the December quarter, deposits under the PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi accounts will continue to fetch interest rates of 7.1% and 8.2%, respectively, the department of economic affairs said in an office memorandum on Wednesday.

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The rates will also be retained for the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (8.2%), National Savings Certificate (7.7%), Kisan Vikas Patra (7.5% for maturity in 115 months), savings deposits (4%), one-year deposits (6.9%), two-year deposits (7%), three-year deposits (7.1%), five-year deposits (7.5%), five-year recurring deposits (6.7%) and monthly income account scheme (7.4%).

Outlook unclear While deciding on the quarterly small savings interest rates, the Centre is usually guided by the yield movement of government securities of comparable tenures. So, the rise in G-sec yields recently in the wake of a flare-up in the West Asia crisis had built expectations of hikes in small savings rates, analysts said.

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To be sure, the small savings rates were kept elevated for much of the past 11 quarters, even when comparable G-sec yields traded lower. During this period, the Reserve Bank of India also began easing monetary policy, slashing the repo rate by 125 basis points to 5.25% between February and June 2025.

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However, if Indian bond yields keep rising in line with global market trends, the government may be forced to hike small savings rates for the March quarter.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government security touched 7.16% on Wednesday, climbing 59 basis points over the past year and 21 bps in the last month alone amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Furthermore, bond yields in major advanced economies, including the US, have soared to multi-year highs, spilling over into emerging markets like India. Yields on the 10-year US Treasury note jumped 47 bps over the past month and 107 bps over the past year.

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Strong inflows Robust collections under small savings schemes help the Centre lower its reliance on market borrowing to finance the fiscal deficit.

In the budget FY27, the government targeted ₹3.87 trillion from the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF), up from the revised estimate of ₹3.72 trillion in the previous fiscal year. The Centre aims to trim its fiscal deficit to 4.3% of GDP in FY27 from 4.4% in FY26.

The Centre last week scaled back its FY27 gross market borrowing through dated securities to nearly ₹16 trillion. This follows an earlier reduction in March from the Budget estimate of ₹17.2 trillion to ₹16.09 trillion, signalling that small savings collections are expected to comfortably overshoot initial budget targets.

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