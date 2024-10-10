Interest rates will be higher in the future, especially if Trump is president
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Oct 2024, 03:33 PM IST
SummaryBig tax cuts on top of high federal debt and less easy Fed policy could create perfect conditions for rising rates.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Federal Reserve three weeks ago slashed its short-term rate target by half a point and signaled more cuts to come. Yet in that time, investors have pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury to 4%, the highest in two months.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less