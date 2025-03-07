Interest-Rate Gradualism ‘No Longer Valid,’ BOE’s Mann Says

(Bloomberg) -- Gradual interest-rate moves no longer send clear signals to volatile financial markets and larger shifts are now needed to “cut through” the noise for the good of the economy, Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said.

In the text of a speech to be delivered at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Friday morning, Mann explained why she voted for a super-size half-point cut in rates last month while simultaneously insisting that policy needs to remain restrictive to tackle persistent inflation.

Her vote in early February, when the Monetary Policy Committee lowered borrowing costs by a quarter point for a third time to 4.5%, took markets by surprise and switched her from being arch-hawk to the most dovish end of the panel. It triggered a sharp market reaction, though the moves largely reversed in the following days.

Mann said she had acted so aggressively because signals from both policymakers and economic data were being drowned out by “cross-border spillovers” transmitted through financial markets, particularly from the US. She cited as evidence big shifts in borrowing costs over a period when the BOE left rates unchanged and an increase in short-term rates after the BOE loosened policy.

“Monetary policy must navigate through choppy financial markets, shock-ridden economies, and sticky expectations,” she said. “Larger cuts, such as the one I voted for in the latest meeting, cuts through this turbulence, with the objective to more effectively communicate the stance of policy and influence the economy.”

However, Mann insisted that her vote for a half-point cut last month does not mean she believes the inflation threat is over. Inflation is expected to bounce back to 3.7% from 3% in the coming months and “incoming data on wage and price developments and one-year ahead expected trajectories are not yet target-consistent,” she said.

“I have emphasized the need to hold a restrictive Bank Rate for longer to discipline this upward bias – and I still believe this,” she said. “The need to remain restrictive is particularly important.”

Rates would have still been restrictive had they been cut by a half point to 4.25%, as she wanted. “Keeping monetary policy restrictive for longer allows me to evaluate developments on inflation persistence.”

The combination of taking big calls to push markets in the right direction and keeping rates high until it is clear the inflation threat is receding “is an activist monetary policy strategy,” she explained.

Gradualism worked “when financial flows were small and the markets more stable,” as it helped monetary policy transmission. These days, the volatility is coming from financial markets, so a new approach is needed. “The founding premise for a gradualist approach to monetary policy is no longer valid,” Mann said.

In a question-and-answer session following the speech, Mann was asked whether activism was the right approach given how uncertain the outlook is — “in a dark room, take small steps.” Mann responded: ‘’Part of the reason why the room is dark, or part of the reason why the fog hasn’t lifted is because monetary policy hasn’t taken a decisive stance.”

Defending her decision to push for a bold rate cut last month, she said: “I don’t have a problem making a change in my vote under a change in economic circumstances. If I make a wrong judgment, I’ll say so. I don’t have a problem saying so.”

--With assistance from Tracy Withers and Matthew Brockett.

(Adds comments from question-and-answer session)

