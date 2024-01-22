Interim Budget 2024: 5 key things to watch out for

In the run-up to the Interim Budget 2024, to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, markets are betting on several aspects to fuel growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors and market observers are expecting some key announcements, although the finance minister has ruled out any “spectacular announcement" in her sixth budget.

“I am not going to play a spoilsport, but it is a matter of truth that the February 1, 2024, budget that will be announced will just be a vote on account because we will be in an election mode. So the budget that the government presents will just be to meet the expenditure of the government till a new government comes to play," the finance minister had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A full Budget for the financial year 2024-25 would be presented in July by the new government elected after the April-May general elections.

Here are the 5 key things that are likely to be the focus of the Interim Budget:

Capital Expenditure To propel economic growth, the government is likely to maintain its momentum on increasing capital expenditure, especially for the infrastructure sector in the upcoming Budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICRA in its pre-Budget expectations said, “We estimate Government of India to budget for a capex of ₹10.2 lakh crore in FY25, implying a relatively sedate YoY expansion of about 10 per cent, compared to over 20 per cent expansion seen in each of post-COVID years. The slowdown in capex growth is likely to have some bearing on economic activity and GDP growth."

Jobs creation To generate jobs in the rural sector, the government may announce some incentives to increase investment in rural infrastructure and extend the scope of production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes to sectors such as chemicals and services.

“One of the ways could be higher spending on building rural infrastructure or providing incentives that improve cash flow... Broadening the scope of PLI schemes to sectors such as chemicals and services can create demand for more manufacturing," Deloitte said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fiscal feficit Despite poll pressure, Sitharaman may opt for a further cut in fiscal deficit to 5.3 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP) in the budget.

“We see the Centre's fiscal deficit to consolidate further to 5.3 per cent of GDP, despite poll pressure," BofA Securities said in a note.

The government will meet the FY24 commitment to reduce the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social sector schemes The Union government may allocate higher funds for social sector schemes in the forthcoming interim budget as increased tax buoyancy may provide it with enough funds.

According to a PTI report citing sources, collections from income and corporate taxes have been showing buoyancy in the current fiscal year, and the total direct tax mop-up is likely to exceed budget estimates by about ₹1 lakh crore.

Consumption In an effort to push the agricultural economy ahead, the finance minister may announce some measures that will boost consumption demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agriculture sector growth is expected to decelerate to 1.8 per cent in the current fiscal year from 4 per cent in 2022-23, according to advance estimates of GDP.

