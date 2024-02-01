 Interim Budget 2024 is 'Judicious, non-populace, visionary,' says KV Subramanian | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 01 2024 15:50:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.80 -0.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 647.85 1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.75 1.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.80 2.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 878.35 -0.66%
Business News/ Economy / Interim Budget 2024 is 'Judicious, non-populace, visionary,' says KV Subramanian
Back Back

Interim Budget 2024 is 'Judicious, non-populace, visionary,' says KV Subramanian

 Livemint

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman proposes an increase in capital expenditure outlay by 11.1% and a provision of ₹75,000 crore as a 50-year interest-free loan to support growth and development in states.

Budget 2024: KV Subramanian, ED, International Monetary Fund, hails Interim Budget for being 'judicious on the fiscal front'Premium
Budget 2024: KV Subramanian, ED, International Monetary Fund, hails Interim Budget for being 'judicious on the fiscal front'

Budget 2024: KV Subramanian, Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India has praised Modi government 2.0's last budget by calling it, "judicious, visionary and nonpopulace".

Budget 2024 LIVE updates

"States to spend on capital expenditure was provisioned 1.3 lakh crore last year and states have already utilised 98,000 crore. And, that has resulted in a 47% increase in the state's capex spending. On Tourism and 75,000 crore for states interest-free loan is good news...Overall, that is how I would assess it - judicious on the fiscal front, non-populace because it is more of the same and visionary because many other steps on innovation and CapEx, etc," Subramanian said.

Putting a thrust on boosting domestic tourism, the Union Finance Minister on Thursday said that the tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken up on India's islands, including Lakshadweep.

Budget 2024-Key Announcements

The 2024 Interim Budget, presented by FM SItharaman in Lok Sabha, stuck to the path of fiscal consolidation to attract investors.

FM Sitharaman said, "Our Government stands ready to assist the states in faster development of aspirational districts and blocks, including generation of ample economic opportunities".

Full Interim Budget 2024 Speech 

The Central government proposed to increase capital expenditure outlay by 11.1% to 11.11 lakh crore in 2024-25 on Thursday.

A capital expenditure, or capex, is used to set up long-term physical or fixed assets.

Budget 2024: Interim budget to strengthen developed India, says PM Modi

Besides, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the states would be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres, branding and marketing them at a global scale.

She said states would be provided with "Long-term interest-free loans", for boosting tourism infrastructure and amenities.

Budget 2024: No sops as a confident FM lists govt’s achievements

The finance minister proposed a provision of 75,000 crore as a 50-year interest-free loan to support growth and development in states to fulfill the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"The scheme of a fifty-year interest-free loan for capital expenditure to states will be continued this year with a total outlay of ` 1.3 lakh crore," Sitharaman added".

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Feb 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App