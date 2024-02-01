Hello User
Interim Budget 2024 is 'Judicious, non-populace, visionary,' says KV Subramanian

Interim Budget 2024 is 'Judicious, non-populace, visionary,' says KV Subramanian

Livemint

  • Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman proposes an increase in capital expenditure outlay by 11.1% and a provision of 75,000 crore as a 50-year interest-free loan to support growth and development in states.

Budget 2024: KV Subramanian, ED, International Monetary Fund, hails Interim Budget for being 'judicious on the fiscal front'

Budget 2024: KV Subramanian, Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India has praised Modi government 2.0's last budget by calling it, "judicious, visionary and nonpopulace".

Budget 2024 LIVE updates

"States to spend on capital expenditure was provisioned 1.3 lakh crore last year and states have already utilised 98,000 crore. And, that has resulted in a 47% increase in the state's capex spending. On Tourism and 75,000 crore for states interest-free loan is good news...Overall, that is how I would assess it - judicious on the fiscal front, non-populace because it is more of the same and visionary because many other steps on innovation and CapEx, etc," Subramanian said.

Putting a thrust on boosting domestic tourism, the Union Finance Minister on Thursday said that the tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken up on India's islands, including Lakshadweep.

Budget 2024-Key Announcements

The 2024 Interim Budget, presented by FM SItharaman in Lok Sabha, stuck to the path of fiscal consolidation to attract investors.

FM Sitharaman said, "Our Government stands ready to assist the states in faster development of aspirational districts and blocks, including generation of ample economic opportunities".

Full Interim Budget 2024 Speech

The Central government proposed to increase capital expenditure outlay by 11.1% to 11.11 lakh crore in 2024-25 on Thursday.

A capital expenditure, or capex, is used to set up long-term physical or fixed assets.

Budget 2024: Interim budget to strengthen developed India, says PM Modi

Besides, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the states would be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres, branding and marketing them at a global scale.

She said states would be provided with "Long-term interest-free loans", for boosting tourism infrastructure and amenities.

Budget 2024: No sops as a confident FM lists govt’s achievements

The finance minister proposed a provision of 75,000 crore as a 50-year interest-free loan to support growth and development in states to fulfill the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"The scheme of a fifty-year interest-free loan for capital expenditure to states will be continued this year with a total outlay of ` 1.3 lakh crore," Sitharaman added".

