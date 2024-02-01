Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the interim budget has announced that 'Lakhpati Didi’ scheme to target 3 crore women from two crore women. ‘Lakhpati Didis’- SHG Didis who earn sustainable income of at least ₹one Lakh per annum per Household. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said," Eighty-three lakh SHGs with nine crore women are transforming rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance. Their success has assisted nearly one crore women to become Lakhpati Didi already. They are an inspiration to others. Their achievements will be recognized through honouring them. Buoyed by the success, it has been decided to enhance the target for Lakhpati Didi from 2 crore to 3 crore.

Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore said, "The finance minister's spotlight on empowering women financially by augmenting the goal for bank SHG loans under its 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme up to 3 crore is welcome. However, the crucial linkage seems missing between enabling rural women entrepreneurs via targeted credit and mainstreaming more urban working women across sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No doubt, providing hybrid funds through women SHGs has had multiplier community impacts for low-income families. Yet we cannot ignore India's larger gender gap in workforce participation despite a young, educated female demographic dividend waiting to be tapped. Beyond microfinance schemes, we need more affordable childcare infrastructure, safe transport, flexible work setups, cracking unconscious biases in recruitment and growth – the obstacles that constrain women's labor force potential even today. So while rural women self-help groups serve one purpose, the ground reality facing working women in cities persists very differently.

The Budget could have connected the dots more cohesively between its SHG loan targets for rural women and the pronouncements on growing women's workforce entry. Allocation for creches in Tier 1 cities, incentives linking women's employment to industry tax rates, special upskilling programs are examples of what we expect to see more of in the final budget next year."

Mamta Shekhawat, Founder, Gradding.com said, "Increasing the limit of 2 crore to 3 crore for this scheme is an inspiring news. The Self Help Group, or the SHGs, was a great initiative to empower women with independence and financial freedom. The success of this initiation proves that women have always been capable of doing everything but were waiting for the right opportunity. Once the opportunity was given, they made the best out of it. With this new addition, the probability of a rise in the womenpreneurs is guaranteed for our country. As a womenpreneur, I am happy about the new budget proposal considering the opportunities it provides, especially for women empowerment." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget 2024 Live Updates To give impetus to economic empowerment of Women, the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative has been initiated by the Mission, wherein each SHG household is encouraged to take up multiple livelihood activities coupled with value chain interventions, resulting in a sustainable income of Rupees One Lakh or more per year.

Earlier, addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day , Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Government is working with Women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs) with the aim of creating 2 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in villages.

Some of the key achievements made under the Mission till date are: - {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mission in its endeavour to empower the SHG women, have made concerted efforts in collectivization of women, strengthening their federations, capacitating them with knowledge and skills for livelihood intervention, financing and credit support etc. for the livelihood augmentation of the SHG women.

The Mission seeks to achieve its objective through investing in four core components viz., (a) social mobilization and promotion and strengthening of self-managed and financially sustainable community institutions of the rural poor; (b) financial inclusion of the rural poor; (c) sustainable livelihoods; and (d) social inclusion, social development and convergence.

Backgrounder: Geographical Coverage: The Mission has covered 7091 blocks spread over 742 districts across all States and UTs (except Delhi and Chandigarh) under the intensive strategy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social Mobilization/Institution Building: 9.54 crore women have been mobilized into 87.39 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Social Capital: Community driven approach is the central to the Mission’s implementation strategy. Nearly 4 lakh Community Resource Persons have been trained in multiple interventions.

Capitalization Support: Cumulatively, about Rs. 33,497.62 Crore has been provided as community investment support under the Mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SHG-Bank Linkage: Nearly ₹6.96 lakh crore of bank credit has been accessed by the SHGs since 2013-14. The NPA at 1.88% is a result of the efforts undertaken at various levels of the Mission.

SHG members as Business Correspondent Agents (BCAs): In order to provide last mile delivery of financial services, more than 1,00,000 SHG members have been identified and trained as Business Correspondent Agents/ Digipay points. At present, 1.07 lakh Banking Correspondents Sakhi/Digipay Sakhi have been deployed.

Livelihoods: DAY-NRLM promotes sustainable agriculture, livestock and NTFPs in intensive blocks under the Farm interventions. The focus of the interventions is on training and capacity building, and promotion of agro-ecological practices as well as livestock practices to enhance crop and animal productivity. As of August 23, 3.02 crore women farmers have been covered under these interventions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

