Interim Budget 2024 unlikely to be inflationary, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
21 min read 12 Jan 2024, 04:43 PM IST Join usLivemint
The central government is very particular that inflation should be brought down and there is appreciation of the fact that supply-side measures can be done only by the government, the RBI governor said at the Mint BFSI Summit 2024 in Delhi.
The Interim Budget for 2024-25, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, is unlikely to be inflationary, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message