Interim budget may see a 2.2 tn food subsidy bill

NEW DELHI :The Union government may allocate ₹2.2 trillion towards food subsidy in the forthcoming budget to pay for higher farm support prices and an extended free food scheme, a top official said. The allocation, which could be 10% higher than last year’s, would be at a time the government is focused on ensuring food security and keeping food inflation in check.
While the food subsidy allocation for 2023-24 was ₹1.97 trillion, the outgo in the current fiscal has already crossed ₹2 trillion, Union food and public distribution department’s secretary Sanjeev Chopra said.
“Right now, the food subsidy is ₹2 trillion," Chopra said in an interview. “I think there may be a 10% increase in the total food subsidy bill next year", considering the hike in minimum support price (MSP), extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) and other costs involved.
The higher allocation is expected considering a hike in the MSP for wheat and paddy crops, and another five-year extension in PM-GKAY, the government’s free food distribution scheme for the poor. “This will require the department to procure 40.8 million tonnes of rice every year beyond building the buffer stock," Chopra said. A total of ₹11.80 trillion will be required for five years, estimating some nominal increase every year.
However, he did not specify whether the allocation will be announced in the interim budget to be presented on 1 February.
“The budget estimate of food subsidy depends on the quantity of wheat and rice likely to be procured and distributed under MSP operations," said former agriculture secretary Siraj Hussain. “It also depends on the MSP for wheat and paddy. To reflect the above, there may be a moderate rise in allocation."
The department of food and public distribution is responsible for ensuring food security through the procurement, storage and distribution of food grains, and for regulating the sugar sector. The bulk of the money allocated to the department goes towards the subsidy.
In the Union Budget 2023-24, the department was allocated ₹2.05 trillion against 2022-23’s budgeted estimates of ₹2.16 trillion, according to budget documents. This time, the overall budget could be 5-10% more on-year than in 2023-24, according to Chopra.
Citing a UN report, social reformer and agriprenuer Bishan Nehwal said despite high production in India, there are more than 220 million malnourished people India, and more than 970 million people are not getting a healthy diet.
“In such a situation, despite huge subsidies on agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizers, electricity and water, most of the farmers are in constant distress and leading to suicides and agitations," said Nehwal. “Given the vital role of agriculture in ensuring food security, a slowdown in the sector raises concerns about the country’s ability to meet the dietary needs of its growing population. This poses a risk to the broader goal of achieving food security and nutritional well-being."
He added that the contradiction of a strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate with a sluggish agriculture sector requires immediate attention and targeted interventions.
The food subsidy, which is both a consumer and a producer subsidy, is used to purchase grains from farmers at the MSP and then sell to poor households at lower prices or, in some cases, for free. Some part of the subsidy is also spent on maintenance and other administrative costs.
Both the Centre, through the Food Corporation of India (FCI), and states buy food grains for distribution under “centralised procurement" and “decentralised procurement" systems to provide food grains to 810 million beneficiaries through the public distribution system (PDS) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and to the armed forces and midday meal programmes.
They also sell food grains in the open market in lean seasons to keep prices stable.
PM-GKAY, part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, is a scheme aimed at supplying free food grains to migrants and poor. Under this scheme, the Centre provides 5 kg of free food grains per month to each poor individual.
This is in addition to the subsidized ( ₹2-3 per kg) ration provided under the NFSA to families covered under the PDS. The food grain and the amount may vary.