Interim FTA with Australia likely on 21 Mar

The India-Australia interim trade deal follows the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative by India, Japan and Australia to reduce dependence on China. The deal is also aimed at bridging the trade gap between New Delhi and Canberra, which has more than doubled to $6.46 billion in favour of Australia, from $2.46 billion in 2020-21. While India’s exports surged 101% in the April to December period, its imports were 130% higher compared to the year-ago period. “We are expecting duty for apparel to be lowered because Australia is looking to shift away from China for its needs owing to deteriorating relations," Narendra Goenka, chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}