Internet shutdowns are a costly affair, and India leads in them

For the fourth straight year, India recorded the highest number of internet shutdowns in the world in 2021, showed data released last week by tech policy think tank Access Now. As many as 106 of the 182 internet clampdowns registered globally were in India. It was another year when residents of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) were subjected to internet blackouts intermittently even though the longest-ever shutdown had already been lifted in February 2021. Every shutdown comes with heavy costs: its benefits are unclear, and rather, research suggests they may be counterproductive. Will local authorities see otherwise?