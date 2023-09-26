Interview | Domestic demand, higher capex behind Indian economy's resilience post Covid: CFA Institute's S Ramachandran5 min read 26 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST
'As a major exporter of agri-commodities, India escaped the worst of double-digit inflation that plagued the rest of the world.'
Domestic demand and capital expenditure were among the key factors that sustained India's economic growth despite the global headwinds, said Sivananth Ramachandran, Director, Capital Markets Policy India at the US-based investment professionals' body CFA Institute. In an email interaction with Live Mint, Ramachandran points towards the country's "conducive environment" to attract global investments, the economic prospects vis-à-vis China and other Asia Pacific (APAC) nations, how India can leverage from advancements in artificial intelligence and whether its net-zero goals are aligned with the growth vision.