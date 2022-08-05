Inventories wreak havoc on economic data, business planning

Inventories wreak havoc on economic data, business planning3 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 12:40 AM IST
Pandemic-related inventory fluctuations are posing challenges to economists and, more importantly, many companies
Inventory fluctuations are giving fits to economists trying to figure out the underlying strength of the U.S. economy. For companies trying to run their businesses, the problem runs even deeper.