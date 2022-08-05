OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Inventories wreak havoc on economic data, business planning

Inventories wreak havoc on economic data, business planning

A lot of the expected weakness in the GDP report is related to inventory levels. Economists generally say inventories grew, but not as fast as in the first quarter, which resulted in less production being used to meet demand (Photo: Mint)Premium
 wsj 3 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 12:40 AM IST Justin Lahart, The Wall Street Journal

Pandemic-related inventory fluctuations are posing challenges to economists and, more importantly, many companies

Inventory fluctuations are giving fits to economists trying to figure out the underlying strength of the U.S. economy. For companies trying to run their businesses, the problem runs even deeper.

