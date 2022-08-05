Inventories wreak havoc on economic data, business planning
Pandemic-related inventory fluctuations are posing challenges to economists and, more importantly, many companies
Inventory fluctuations are giving fits to economists trying to figure out the underlying strength of the U.S. economy. For companies trying to run their businesses, the problem runs even deeper.
This coming Thursday the Commerce Department will report second-quarter gross domestic product, and it looks as if the news won’t be good. On average, economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expect the data will show the economy grew at just a 0.3% annual rate, after declining at a 1.6% rate in the first quarter. And a second straight contraction is entirely possible.
A lot of the expected weakness in the GDP report is related to inventory levels. Economists generally say inventories grew, but not as fast as in the first quarter, which resulted in less production being used to meet demand. Morgan Stanley, for example, estimates the GDP report will show inventories subtracted 2.6 percentage points from the annualized change in second-quarter GDP. The inventory effect isn’t expected to be as much of a factor in the current third quarter, which is why most economists say GDP will pick up then.
The slowdown in inventory growth has a lot to do with companies discovering that Americans don’t want quite so much of what they were selling as hoped—a consequence of both a continuing shift in spending back toward services and rising prices cutting into people’s buying power. Still, it is surprising how fast some businesses went from not having enough stuff on their shelves to having too much.
Take general-merchandise stores, a group that includes big retailers such as Target and Walmart—both of which are resorting to discounts to clear out unwanted wares. In October, as stores were gearing up for the holidays, Commerce Department figures show these retailers’ inventories came to a seasonally adjusted 1.27 months of their sales. That wasn’t quite so low as the inventory-to-sales ratio of 1.16 logged in March 2021, but was still lower than any point on record before the pandemic. In May, the inventory-to-sales ratio hit 1.58, which was the highest level since September 2007.
General-merchandise stores are an extreme example, but inventory-to-sales ratios at furniture, electronics and appliance stores, and at building-equipment and garden-supplies dealers are also now above prepandemic levels. And while the overall retail inventory-to-sales ratio looks very low, that is because of the dearth of vehicles in car dealers’ lots, a consequence of continuing automotive supply-chain problems. Low vehicle inventories should translate into an eventual plus for the economy—filling those lots will require more factory output—but they are masking problems elsewhere.
Moreover, inventory-to-sales ratios would be a lot higher if sales weren’t so elevated, perhaps unsustainably so. Even with the recent cooling in demand, people are still buying a lot of stuff. Inflation-adjusted consumer spending on durable goods—long-lasting items such as sofas and washing machines—were 18.4% higher in May than in February 2020. That compares with a 4.4% increase in overall consumer spending. If households redirect more spending toward services, sales of some goods could drop even without a recession.
A challenge for businesses up and down the supply chain is to figure out what the just-right level of inventories might be. Sales of many goods still appear elevated, but to some degree the pandemic might have placed demand on a permanently higher trajectory. If a lot of people keep working from home at least some of the time, for example, they could keep buying more stuff for their homes.
The shortages that occurred during the pandemic could also convince some businesses that they need to keep higher inventory levels than in the past, a sentiment that might be heightened by geopolitical tensions. On the other hand, the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases are raising the cost of carrying inventories.
Any business that can get its inventories close to right over the next year could come out ahead. But accomplishing that might be as much a matter of luck as it is of skill.