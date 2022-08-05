Inventories wreak havoc on economic data, business planning

A lot of the expected weakness in the GDP report is related to inventory levels. Economists generally say inventories grew, but not as fast as in the first quarter, which resulted in less production being used to meet demand. Morgan Stanley, for example, estimates the GDP report will show inventories subtracted 2.6 percentage points from the annualized change in second-quarter GDP. The inventory effect isn’t expected to be as much of a factor in the current third quarter, which is why most economists say GDP will pick up then.