Invesco poll finds India debt best among EMs

MUMBAI : India is the top choice for debt investments among emerging markets (EMs) for sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and central banks, a global survey by American fund manager Invesco Ltd has found.

The survey, which polled 85 SWFs and 57 central banks managing a combined $21 trillion, found that India beat China in the EM debt sweepstakes. While the share of SWFs that found Chinese debt attractive fell from 71% in 2022 to 51% in 2023, those who found Indian debt attractive rose to 76% in 2023 from 66% in 2022.

Separately, central bankers are increasingly exploring diversification into EM currencies to hedge against volatility, the Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study found. Among 25 central banks that responded, 72% plan to raise exposure to India and South Korea, which polled as the most attractive destinations in emerging markets.

“In 2023, sovereign investors find themselves navigating an altered macroeconomic environment, marked by surging inflation and higher real interest rates," Terry Pan, chief executive of Greater China, South East Asia, and Korea at Invesco, said in the study released on Monday.

“We observe an increased affinity for fixed-income assets, including private debt, and heightened interest in EMs, believed to offer potential benefits in a higher-rate environment. Among the EMs, India has piqued sovereign investors’ interest, overtaking China," he added.

The report cited several reasons why India “exemplifies the attributes" sought by sovereign investors. Investors view India as “increasingly positively for its improved business and political stability, favourable demographics, regulatory initiatives, and a friendly environment for sovereign investors".

The report highlighted a development sovereign investor (an investor focusing on the local economy), based in the Middle East, which did not have enough exposure to India or China. “However, India is a better story now in terms of business and political stability. Demographics are growing fast, and they also have interesting companies, good regulation initiatives, and a very friendly environment for sovereign investors," the investor said.

A central bank based in the West said in particular that “debt targeting real estate and infrastructure as well as other diversified industries" was attractive.

The Indian government has offered several tax sops to SWFs to attract investments, especially in infrastructure.

In the Union Budgets of 2020 and 2021, the government specifically announced specific tax incentives and exemptions for SWFs investing in infrastructure.