Invesco poll finds India debt best among EMs
Summary
- The survey, which polled 85 SWFs and 57 central banks managing a combined $21 trillion, found that India beat China in the EM debt sweepstakes
MUMBAI : India is the top choice for debt investments among emerging markets (EMs) for sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and central banks, a global survey by American fund manager Invesco Ltd has found.
