Home >Economy >Investing in times of the second wave

Investing in times of the second wave

As covid-19 cases surged in April, foreign equity investors pulled out $1.2 billion from Indian markets. We don’t know how this will shape, but Indian equities have always been very sensitive to foreign buying.reuters
9 min read . 09:45 PM IST Mohit Satyanand

In a sea of uncertainty, investors have to make decisions. What are the asset classes where rewards outweigh risks?

India dropped the ball on covid-19. By December 2020, some of us were partying in Goa, and in late January 2021, India’s Prime Minister declared victory over the virus at the World Economic Forum.

It’s a bad idea to declare victory before your opponent has retreated to peacetime quarters. The virus hadn’t, and by March, India’s case load began ramping up. In April, we set global records for fresh covid-19 cases, our hospitals ran out of beds, then oxygen. Families of patients pleaded for plasma and scarce medicines on social media. There was no dignity even in death, as crematoria scrambled for space, and firewood.

