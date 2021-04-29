Investing in times of the second wave

It’s a bad idea to declare victory before your opponent has retreated to peacetime quarters. The virus hadn’t, and by March, India’s case load began ramping up. In April, we set global records for fresh covid-19 cases, our hospitals ran out of beds, then oxygen. Families of patients pleaded for plasma and scarce medicines on social media. There was no dignity even in death, as crematoria scrambled for space, and firewood.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in