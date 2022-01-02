Investment climate weak in Dec quarter

The value of new project announcements in the latest quarter was 1.4 times the year-ago period when the country was recovering from the first phase of lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The year 2021 ended with an average quarterly figure that was about half of the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. The looming risk of a third pandemic wave fuelled by the Omicron variant has again forced states to reimpose restrictions, which could dampen sentiment.

