NITI Aayog’s investment friendliness index to rank states on four key pillars
SummaryDesigned to strengthen cooperative federalism, the Investment Friendliness Index will help states identify and address regulatory hurdles that deter private investment, improving the overall investment climate but also spurring inter-state competition.
New Delhi: Government think-tank NITI Aayog’s upcoming Investment Friendliness Index to rank states on dimensions of opportunity and risk will likely have four or more sub-indicators for a deeper assessment of performance, said two people aware of the development.