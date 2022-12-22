Investment sentiment lacklustre, drops 25% in Jan-Sep

Proposed investments translate into actual investments with a lag of six months to three years. This comes amid concerns raised by the government over Indian industry holding back from investing. In the three months to September, 885 investment intentions were filed to the tune of ₹3.69 trillion, compared to 1,177 intentions worth ₹4.06 trillion in the corresponding period of 2021, data by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) showed. In fact, the number of investment proposals in the first nine months of 2022 is even lower than seen in 2020 at 1,089 worth ₹3.35 trillion, when economic activity had come to a standstill due to the pandemic.

