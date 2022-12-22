Investment sentiment lacklustre, drops 25% in Jan-Sep

Investment sentiment lacklustre, drops 25% in Jan-Sep4 min read . 10:28 PM IST
Economists attributed the muted industrial investment proposals to the receding pent-up demand in the economy and low-capacity utilization in several sectors.
NEW DELHI :The number of industrial investment intentions fell by nearly 25% in the first nine months of 2022, and the proposed investment sum was down nearly 10% from a year earlier, government data showed, indicating investment sentiment in India remained lacklustre amid high interest rates.
Proposed investments translate into actual investments with a lag of six months to three years. This comes amid concerns raised by the government over Indian industry holding back from investing. In the three months to September, 885 investment intentions were filed to the tune of ₹3.69 trillion, compared to 1,177 intentions worth ₹4.06 trillion in the corresponding period of 2021, data by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) showed. In fact, the number of investment proposals in the first nine months of 2022 is even lower than seen in 2020 at 1,089 worth ₹3.35 trillion, when economic activity had come to a standstill due to the pandemic.
Proposed investments or investment intentions are based on the Industrial Entrepreneurs’ Memorandum (IEM), filed by investors, and industrial licences and letters of intent issued by DPIIT.
In fact, industrial investment proposals in the economy had touched a 10-year high in 2021 in value terms even as the number of proposals was up only marginally from the record low levels of 2020. “We can see the index of industrial production growth slowing down due to pent-up demand ebbing. With inflation high, companies see less scope for fresh investment. There is a need for capacity utilization to improve across the board. Presently it is seen only in some sectors," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. “One can expect stagnation in the next few months," he added.
India’s industrial production contracted by 4% in October, the worst in more than two years, according to official data.
According to data by the Reserve Bank of India, capacity utilization for the manufacturing sector recovered to 75.3% in the fourth quarter of FY22 from 72.4% in the first quarter as economy recovered from the second covid-19 wave. Capacity utilization captures the output gap between actual output and capacity output. Output gap refers to a situation when due to poor demand conditions, companies are unable to run their plant at full installed capacity or, in a larger sense.
Gujarat accounted for a quarter of total investment intentions in value terms at ₹94,559 crore for 145 proposals. It was followed by Odisha, which accounted for 19% of the total investment proposals worth ₹70,172 crore and Karnataka, with a share of 18%, with proposals worth ₹67,166 crore. Maharashtra, which saw the second highest investment proposals in value terms during the same period last year at 15.5% to ₹63,202 crore, saw its share shrink to 7.23% this year in the January to September period to ₹26,693 crore. In fact, for the entire 2021, Maharashtra drew the highest investment intentions, accounting for 35% of India’s total.
Adti Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd said that many states have held investor meets in the ongoing quarter, with big ticket investments being announced. “However, the intention to invest may not be immediate," said Nayar.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in September asked the industry, what was holding it back from investing in manufacturing, even though foreign investors showed confidence in India.
India’s gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.3% in the second quarter of the current fiscal from 13.5% in the previous quarter, as manufacturing sector contracted by 4.3%. Rising interest rates also slows down investments. The RBI led monetary policy committee on 7 December hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25%, the fifth raise in the current fiscal year, taking the policy rate to the highest level since August 2018.
The value of actual investments in terms of the proposals implemented were 25% lower than the corresponding period in the previous year at ₹1.99 trillion. The actual investments in 2021 in the first nine months stood at ₹2.7 trillion and ₹2.06 trillion in 2020.
Queries emailed to the ministry of commerce and industry remained unanswered till press time.
The Part A of IEMs filed with DPIIT for investment proposals is an indicator of business sentiment in the economy and an early projector of economic trajectory going forward as these intentions translate into actual investments with a time lag.
An IEM is an application for the acknowledgment of a unit outside the purview of the licensing provisions. It has to be filed for an industrial undertaking, substantial expansion of the undertaking, manufacture a new article, or carrying on business of existing small-scale units after graduating into a large-scale sector.
IEM Part B is filed at the time of commencement of commercial production for the proposal of investment made in Part A, under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act.