Investments in India led by real estate demand, not public capex: HSBC Global
HSBC Global report said that it believes GDP data is underestimating private consumption. Consumer imports, personal services and non-mortgage growth have all been rising faster than nominal GDP growth.
Investment in India is being led more by private real estate demand, HSBC Global said in a report challenging the dominant narrative that public capital expenditure is driving the country’s investments.
