Investor Appetite for Retail Real Estate Is Heating Up Again
Kate King , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Dec 2023, 07:52 PM IST
SummaryInstitutional buyers are snapping up grocery stores, pharmacies and other recession-resilient stores.
Big investment firms that have shunned retail real estate for years are giving the sector a fresh look, the latest sign that this long beleaguered property type is on the mend.
