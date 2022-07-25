Investors bet fed will need to cut interest rates next year to bolster economy5 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 05:01 PM IST
In rare wager, investors expect a quick U-turn on rates: more increases this year, then cuts next year as economy weakens
As the Federal Reserve prepares to meet this week, Wall Street investors are betting that officials will raise interest rates aggressively through the end of the year—and then turn around and start cutting them in six months.