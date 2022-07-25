Investors bet fed will need to cut interest rates next year to bolster economy

As of Friday, they showed investors expect the Fed to raise its benchmark federal-funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday. The Fed is subsequently expected to lift the fed-funds rate to around 3.3% by the end of the year. But investors expect no further increases after that. And they are betting that the Fed will be cutting rates by June, bringing short-term rates to roughly 2.5% by the middle of 2024.

