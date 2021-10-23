Investors bet inflation pressures will linger

Some analysts caution that break-even rates still don’t suggest serious concern about longer-term inflation, though they may be heading in that direction. Yield differentials between nominal and inflation-protected securities, for example, suggest CPI inflation will spend the next five years hovering mostly around 2.8% but then gradually fall to roughly 2% about a decade from now. And even those numbers could overstate baseline expectations because break-evens can also rise based on increasing uncertainty about the inflation outlook.