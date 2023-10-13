Investors Bet Thriftier Chinese Shoppers Are Here to Stay

The country’s postpandemic economic recovery has been uneven so far. Its citizens have resumed shopping, traveling and dining out but more are scrutinizing everything they spend money on. Chinese social-media platforms are rife with discussions about “consumption downgrades," where people share their experiences of finding cheaper versions of everyday items such as face wash and work apparel. Overall retail sales in China rose in single-digit percentage terms in the past few months from a year ago, according to official data.