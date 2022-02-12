Investors bet Ukraine-Russia war will be averted

President Biden ramped up threats of sanctions this week, saying that a gas pipeline under development from Russia to Germany wouldn’t go forward in the event of an invasion. French President Emmanuel Macron met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, this week to try to broker a diplomatic solution. French officials had to walk back from suggestions that there were any agreements from the talks after a Kremlin spokesperson denied that a deal was struck. Russia has also repeatedly said it doesn’t plan to invade Ukraine.

