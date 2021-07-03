Investors may use price dips in gold to build their allocations: Quantum MF

NEW DELHI: Improved economic outlook and prospects of the US Federal Reserve tightening will prove to be headwinds for gold, limiting gold’s price upside in the short term, according to Quantum Mutual Fund.

At the same time, uncertainty on the US growth and inflation fronts and other tail risks to the economic cycle will generally support gold investment and hence prices over the medium term.

“Investors may use price dips as an opportunity to build their allocations to this strategic asset," said, senior fund manager-alternative investments, Quantum Mutual Fund in a monthly outlook for gold.

International gold prices plunged 7% in June as the Fed signalled that it plans to raise interest rates by 2023, a year earlier than planned. The Fed’s hawkish tilt strengthened the US dollar, putting downward pressure on gold prices.

According to the fund house, while tightening monetary conditions spells trouble for gold, the selloff seems exaggerated as the current accommodative policy persists. The Fed has kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 0% to 0.25% and continues with its $120 billion monthly asset purchases.

Mehta said that with the amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus, the US economy is sure to show traction. The question now is, will the momentum sustain if the support wanes and beyond the pent-up demand, we have seen so far.

The expert believed that if there is sustainable growth and the Fed begins to tighten its monetary policy sooner, gold will struggle.

“The pace and extent of policy normalization and the resulting outlook for gold will depend on whether or not the economic and market recovery continues undisturbed and whether or not inflation is transitory," Mehta said.

The US economy is recovering well from the covid-19 recession, which is not good news for gold as investors increasingly prefer higher-yielding risk assets. However, given the level of indebtedness in the post-pandemic world, even small increases in interest rates could be dangerous.

“It could trigger an economic crisis by increasing the costs of servicing debts for businesses and governments and hitting asset prices. It would give good reason to the Fed to not pivot, keeping conditions conducive for gold prices." Quantum said in a note.

