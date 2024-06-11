Investors on tenterhooks for Fed’s latest rate-cut projections
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST
SummaryDebates around the interest-rate path may obscure greater cohesion over the Fed’s current wait-and-see rate stance.
Investors will obsess Wednesday over whether Federal Reserve officials pencil in one or two interest rate cuts this year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less