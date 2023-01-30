Investors stuck in private valuation limbo as recession looms5 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:01 PM IST
Private-equity managers are proving unwilling to write down the value of their assets, causing problems for investors in their funds
Private-equity managers are using all the tools at their disposal to avoid marking down the value of their assets, causing consternation among some of their investors and hampering some limited partners’ ability to make new investments in the alternative asset class.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×