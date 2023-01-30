Investors stuck in private valuation limbo as recession looms

The refusal to write down asset values blunts another tool that LPs could employ to free up capital—the market for secondhand fund positions. Last year, average pricing of stakes sold on the secondary market hit a 10-year low of 87% of net asset value, The Wall Street Journal reported. Selling LPs have to take a steep discount to the reported value of a stake to get a deal done, indicative of the mismatch between how assets are being valued and what buyers are willing to pay for them.