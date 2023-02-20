Investors worry too-hot economy will put Fed on more aggressive rate path
- Data’s strength convinces many that interest rates will be pushed higher than they initially anticipated
The U.S. economy doesn’t look anywhere close to a recession.
Investors are starting to worry that may ultimately be bad news for markets.
Wall Street spent much of the past several months hoping the Federal Reserve would be able to pull off a “soft landing," or a scenario in which the U.S. ends up avoiding a severe downturn. Evidence of the economy’s resilience, coupled with signs that inflation has been moderating, helped bonds and risky assets like stocks take off to begin the year.
But a recent string of hot data have convinced some investors that there may be “no landing." Two separate inflation readings released last week showed both consumer prices and producer prices rose more than economists had expected in January. Retail sales posted their biggest monthly gain in nearly two years.
And the labor market has remained robust. The unemployment rate fell to a 53-year low in January, while employers added more than half a million jobs to the economy, a Labor Department report earlier this month showed.
In ordinary circumstances, that run of strong economic data should be good news for markets as well. Yet investors have been viewing almost everything the past year through the lens of how it might affect the Fed’s interest-rate policy. Their growing fear is that if the U.S. economy remains too hot, it will force the Fed to raise interest rates higher and hold them there for longer than they anticipate. That would raise the chances of a sharp downturn, which in turn, would likely lead to more pain for markets.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% last week, trimming its gains for the year to 6.2%. The yield on the two-year U.S. Treasury note, which is especially sensitive to traders’ expectations for monetary policy, ended the week at 4.621%.
“As much as the Fed has increased rates, the data are not buckling," said Michael Farr, president of investment management firm Farr, Miller & Washington.
Mr. Farr said he worries that investors are still too confident that the Fed will be able to quickly rein in inflation, which remains well above prepandemic levels, while simultaneously avoiding tipping the economy into recession.
“Maybe this will be the time for a perfect landing and a precisely correct rate adjustment," Mr. Farr said. But history has shown the Fed has a poor track record of doing so, he added.
In the coming days, investors will be looking at minutes from the Fed’s last meeting, as well as data on existing home sales and on personal-consumption expenditures, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. Markets are closed Monday for Presidents Day.
The strength of the data that has come out the past few weeks has convinced many that the Fed will have to push interest rates significantly higher than they had initially anticipated.
Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX research at Standard Chartered, raised his forecast last week for the peak federal-funds rate to 5.25%, from a previous forecast of 4.75%. Deutsche Bank AG’s chief U.S. economist, Matthew Luzzetti, revised his forecast for the peak fed-funds rate to be 5.6% in July. Before last week’s data, Mr. Luzzetti’s call had been for the fed-funds rate to top out at 5.1%.
Bond traders have also been pricing in higher interest rates. Derivatives markets show traders expect the fed-funds rate to peak around 5.25% in August, according to FactSet. In contrast, around the start of the month, traders had been betting the fed-funds rate would peak around 4.88% in June.
“A higher for longer policy rate would definitely drag on risk assets and increase the likelihood of a recession," said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank.
A recession would likely be bad news for stocks. The S&P 500 has declined a median of 24% in recessions going back to 1946, according to research from Deutsche Bank.
The stock market doesn’t appear to have priced in such a scenario.
Investors seem to be clinging to the idea of the “immaculate disinflation," where inflation pulls back significantly, even as economic growth remains strong, Standard Chartered’s Mr. Englander said.
Some economists believe the Fed still has a narrow path where it could potentially avoid a downturn.
“After a no landing, you can still have a soft landing," said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management. “It all depends on when and how quickly the overall economy will respond once it finally begins to respond to higher interest rates."
The bad news? While interest-rate-sensitive parts of the economy, such as housing and autos, have slowed down significantly, activity in the services sector has continued to hold strong, Mr. Slok said. That matters, because the services sector accounts for about 80% of gross domestic product, he said.
Inflation and Fed policy remain key risks to both credit and equity markets, Mr. Slok said.
Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com