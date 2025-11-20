Mint Explainer | How infrastructure investment trusts are changing NHAI’s funding model, the way India builds its roads
India’s highway programme requires massive capital. But with the National Highways Authority of India’s high debt load and government budget support reaching its limits, the Centre is turning to a new financial vehicle: infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).
