IOCL, GAIL in talks with UAE’s ADNOC for long-term LNG contract2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:48 PM IST
- The talks are at a fairly advanced stage, according to India’s ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir.
ABU DHABI/NEW DELHI : In a bid to secure India’s energy needs at affordable prices, state-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and GAIL are in talks with the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contract. The talks are at a fairly advanced stage, according to India’s ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir.
