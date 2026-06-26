Iranian oil may return, but Indian refiners eye concessions

New Delhi: As a temporary US sanctions waiver revives the prospect of large-scale Iranian crude imports into India once again, Indian refiners expect Tehran to offer sweeter terms—deferred payments, longer credit periods—to regain share in the world’s third-largest oil-consuming nation, three people aware of the development said.
As Indian refiners await clarity in terms of payment mechanism and long-term durability of the US-Iran peace talks, they may not rush for immediate procurement of Iranian crude and are taking a more long-term approach, to ensure supplies when the sanctions are permanently waived off, these people added.
The developments follow a 60-day sanctions waiver issued by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on 22 June, permitting the production, sale and transport of Iranian crude and petroleum products until 21 August 2026.