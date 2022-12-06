Iran halts imports of Indian tea, rice in likely retaliation

“Much to our surprise, Iran has stopped taking our tea and rice. We have been exporting tea to Iran for a very long time, and there is huge demand for Indian tea in Iran. We have taken up the Iran issue with the commerce ministry, the tea board, DGFT as well as the Indian embassy in Tehran. The government has said that they are trying to ascertain the reason. And we should be aware of the factual position. The government should take it up with the Iranian government so that we can resume our exports," Sujit Patra, secretary of the Indian Tea Association said.