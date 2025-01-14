Iran is vulnerable to a Trumpian all-out economic assault

A less benign scenario would see Iran respond by lashing out at other Gulf countries—or, worse, blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which 30% of the world’s seaborne crude and 20% of its liquid natural gas passes. America might in turn respond by sending in its navy. Iran’s leaders have repeatedly said that if they cannot export, no one else will. Once cornered, they could resort to desperate measures. The time has never been better for an economic assault on the Islamic Republic. That does not make it a safe choice.