The worst-case scenario in the oil market appears to be unfolding: Brent crude has breached $100 per barrel as the conflict involving the US and Israel and Iran continues to escalate.
Oil at $100: Iran war puts India’s fuel prices and inflation outlook at risk
SummaryEscalating tensions in West Asia has pushed crude oil above $100 per barrel, levels last seen during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The surge could force fuel price hikes in India and worsen the country’s inflation outlook.
