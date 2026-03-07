Centre sees no quick hit to fiscal math from war, but next year may different

The Centre is currently weighing all possible effects of the Iran war on the Indian economy, and considering ways to shield it from disruptions in trade and energy supplies if it drags on, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. It assesses that until the end of March, when the financial year closes, farmers will be using fertilizers already procured or in the supply chain. Therefore, any potential hike in global prices of gas or fertilizer due to the war is unlikely to raise the fertilizer subsidy bill in FY26, other than the additional year-end requirement that has already been accounted for, according to discussions in the government.