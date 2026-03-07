The Iran war is unlikely to have any impact on India's fiscal arithmetic in the current financial year ending March, two persons aware of the discussions said. A prolonged conflict, however, could weigh on the FY27 subsidy bill, but the government will account for it during the course of the year.
Centre sees no quick hit to fiscal math from war, but next year may different
SummaryWhile fertilizer accounts for the biggest chunk of subsidies among imported goods, the government estimates that the supply chain already has enough stock till the end of March, and a price shock from abroad will not necessitate higher subsidies.
