In charts: How the Iran war stacks up against previous oil shocks—and why it’s worse so far

Calculations show that the surge in Brent crude prices for about the first week of the current conflict was much sharper than in previous oil shocks. Within nine days of the initial strikes, oil prices were up 39%. The next steepest rise over a similar time frame was 22%, when Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022. For the analysis, the price of oil is set at 100 on the date the event started (for example, 24 February 2022 in the case of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine) and all other values are rebased to it, up to 90 days before and after that event.