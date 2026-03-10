When the US and Israel began bombing Iran on 28 February, the market reaction was initially muted. For at least a couple of days, crude oil prices rose but not significantly. It appeared the market’s reading of the latest conflict in West Asia was similar to that of previous ones—disruptive but likely to be resolved soon.
In charts: How the Iran war stacks up against previous oil shocks—and why it’s worse so far
SummaryThe current crisis in West Asia has triggered a more violent reaction in oil and equity markets than any of the four previous major shocks since 1990—though the situation remains highly fluid.
