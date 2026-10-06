Iran war: Shell sees Middle East oil flows at 80% as Saudi Aramco warns inventories may take 2 years to rebuild

Middle East oil supplies are showing signs of recovery, but the global market is far from out of danger. Shell CEO Wael Sawan said oil flows have climbed back to more than 80% of pre-Iran war levels, while Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser warned that rebuilding global oil inventories could take up to two years.

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The contrasting developments underline the central challenge facing energy markets: physical oil flows are recovering, but the inventories that normally protect consumers and economies from prolonged supply shocks have been heavily depleted.

Shell says Middle East oil flows recover to 80% of prewar levels Speaking at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London on Tuesday, Shell's Wael Sawan said Middle Eastern producers had managed to maintain a substantial share of their exports despite the war.

“Despite everything happening, we’re now close to 80-plus percent of prewar levels, showing the resilience of many of these nations to continue to honor their commitments to supply the world,” Bloomberg quotes Sawan.

Independent shipping data broadly supports the picture of a recovery. Gulf oil flows excluding Iran averaged more than 81% of pre-war levels in September, according to Vortexa data reported by Reuters. However, refined fuel exports have recovered more slowly, remaining at about 60% of pre-war levels. Reuters

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Saudi Aramco warns global oil inventories could take 2 years to rebuild

For oil consumers, however, recovering exports do not immediately restore the buffer lost during the conflict.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said the world had lost nearly 3 billion barrels of oil supply since the conflict began, while about 1 billion barrels had been drawn from stocks. He said less than 6 billion barrels of commercial inventories remained, much of which was not practically available.

“Even then, replenishing inventories while meeting demand could take up to two years,” Nasser said, according to Reuters.

Nasser said the pressure on crude and refined fuels could intensify until the Strait of Hormuz fully reopens and confidence returns to energy markets. Gulf News

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Strait of Hormuz remains key to global oil supply

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the outlook. The narrow waterway normally carries a significant share of global oil and LNG supplies, making any prolonged disruption a risk for producers, refiners and consumers worldwide.

Although Gulf producers have found alternative ways to move some crude, analysts still face difficulties in measuring the exact volume of oil crossing the region.

Some vessels have switched off their satellite tracking systems, leaving traders dependent on satellite imagery, shipping information and reports from the ground.

Reuters data showed Gulf exports had rebounded sharply in September 2026, although the recovery has not eliminated the underlying supply risks. Reuters

G7 releases 100 million barrels as oil security returns to focus

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The inventory warning comes days after G7 countries agreed to release up to 100 million barrels of crude and diesel from emergency reserves to ease pressure on fuel markets. The Indian Express

Sawan said the conflict had brought energy security back to the centre of government and industry planning.

Also Read | India widens crude sourcing to 43 countries: government official

“There’s a recognition once again that you cannot have national security without energy security,” Sawan said. “You cannot have an industrial or an economic strategy that is not underpinned with a solid energy strategy.”

He also warned that the longer the conflict continues, the harder it will become for markets to absorb further disruptions.

“We have maybe softened the worst impacts of the crisis, but there is only so long that you can continue to do that without further discontinuities emerging,” he said.

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Oil prices fall as Middle East flows improve

The improved export flows and G7 reserve release have eased some immediate supply concerns. Oil prices fell on Tuesday, 6 October, with crude futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange declining ₹114, or 1.32%, to ₹8,555 a barrel for October delivery.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.