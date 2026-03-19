Just when Europe’s central bankers thought they had finally overcome stubborn inflation, the war in Iran sparked an oil rally that means the continent’s policymakers are once again fretting about price pressures.
Iran’s caused a rates crisis for the world’s central banks. Why the ECB should follow the Fed.
SummaryJust when policymakers thought they had finally overcome stubborn inflation, the Iran conflict sparked a rally in oil prices.
Just when Europe’s central bankers thought they had finally overcome stubborn inflation, the war in Iran sparked an oil rally that means the continent’s policymakers are once again fretting about price pressures.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More