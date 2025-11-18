Centre wants to rewrite the mining playbook. But states say the changes will cost them thousands of crores.
Dipali Banka , Abhishek Law 5 min read 18 Nov 2025, 02:24 pm IST
Summary
Odisha and Goa warn of steep revenue losses from the Centre’s proposal to cap auction premiums, stalling mining reforms aimed at boosting ore supply and lowering steel industry costs.
India’s push to rewrite iron ore mining auction rules has hit unexpected turbulence, with two major mineral-producing states warning the reforms could drain their revenues.
