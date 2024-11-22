Is China a ‘developing’ country? That’s the trillion-dollar question at UN climate talks
Matthew Dalton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Nov 2024, 04:39 PM IST
SummaryOfficials from developed and developing countries agree that more than $1 trillion a year is needed to finance poorer nations’ response to climate change—but not on who should pay up.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BAKU, Azerbaijan—A few dozen miles from the United Nations climate conference here, a company controlled by the United Arab Emirates recently opened the region’s largest solar-power park. Nearby, a Saudi state-backed company is building a large wind farm.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less